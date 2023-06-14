Timothy Glick (1958 – 2023)

(Graduated From Bryan High School)

Timothy R. Glick died on May 9, 2023, at home. Tim was born April 6, 1958, in Jackson, Michigan, to Claude and June (Jacoby) Glick.

The family moved to Bryan, Ohio, in 1963. After graduating from Bryan High School, Tim attended Miami University.

After earning his degree from Miami Tim moved to Columbus, Ohio. He was active in the executive search industry for over 20 years. Tim was an avid reader and enjoyed walking his dogs.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents— father, Claude, in 1993 and mother, June, in 2004. He was survived by two brothers, Greg Glick of Bryan, Ohio, and Denny Glick of Dublin, Ohio.

There will be no visitation or public service. The family suggests tributes to the Williams County Library, Bryan Ohio; Bryan Parks and Recreations Department; or to the Williams County Humane Society.