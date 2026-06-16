Tony A. Druhot (1967 – 2026)

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(Served With Napoleon & Wauseon Fire-Rescue)

Tony Allen Druhot, 58, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away on June 14 at St. Vincent Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Throughout his life, Tony put others before himself, and that generosity continued following his death as he gave the ultimate gift of life through organ donation.

Tony was born on Nov. 2, 1967, in Napoleon, Ohio, to Thomas and Brenda (Allen) Druhot. A 1986 graduate of Napoleon High School, Tony dedicated his life to serving others.

He began his career with the Napoleon Fire-Rescue Department in 1989 and continued his fire and emergency medical training, eventually becoming a full-time Firefighter and Emergency Medical Technician/Paramedic over the next 27 years.

In 1998 he became a member of the Mercy Health Life Flight Network based in Wauseon and Mercy Health Mobile Stroke Unit. Later, in 2023, he joined the Wauseon Fire Department, where he continued his commitment to public service.

Through his work in emergency services, Tony touched countless lives with his compassion, dedication, and willingness to help those in need. His service to others was not just a profession — it was his calling.

Tony is survived by his father, Thomas Druhot; brothers, Todd (Morgan) Druhot and Shawn (Lee Ann) Druhot; nieces and nephews, Jeremy (Cory) Heater-Druhot, Taryn (Matt) Morrow, Brennan (Reilly) Druhot, Trevor Druhot, Kailyn Druhot, and Tatum McCoy; and great-nephew, Brooks Morrow. He was preceded in death by his mother, Brenda Druhot.

A memorial service and firefighter dedication will take place on Friday, June 19, at 10 a.m. at Napoleon Area Schools Charles Buckenmeyer Stadium, 754 Westmoreland Avenue, Napoleon, Ohio 43545.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Napoleon Professional Firefighters Union Local 3363, Wauseon Fire Department, or St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, Ohio.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to all of the firefighters, emergency medical personnel, healthcare professionals, friends, and loved ones who supported Tony and his family throughout his life and during this difficult time.

Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, is honored to assist the family. Condolences may be shared at rodenbergergray.com.